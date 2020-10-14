Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ANDR opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
About Andrea Electronics
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.