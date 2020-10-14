Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANDR opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

