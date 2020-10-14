Angela Lane Buys 17 Shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) Stock

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) insider Angela Lane purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £102.34 ($133.71).

Angela Lane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Angela Lane purchased 4,361 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £24,857.70 ($32,476.74).

On Monday, July 27th, Angela Lane purchased 875 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 571 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £4,996.25 ($6,527.63).

Shares of THRG stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 604.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.03. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 315.60 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

