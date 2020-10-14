Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAUKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Anglo American stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

