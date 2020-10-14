AON Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,651 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 973% compared to the typical volume of 247 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 71.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AON by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of AON by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.04. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AON will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.73.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

