Aphria (APHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. On average, analysts expect Aphria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.