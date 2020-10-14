Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

NASDAQ APHA opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. Analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

