Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $43.13 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

