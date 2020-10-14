Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Argus

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2,099.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

