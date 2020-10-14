Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $73.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Applied Materials stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,359,392,000 after buying an additional 3,925,501 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 163.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,627 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 62.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,635 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Applied Materials by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,316,000 after buying an additional 1,183,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

