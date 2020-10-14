Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) versus Yew Bio-Pharm Group (NASDAQ:YEWB) Head to Head Comparison

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Yew Bio-Pharm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58% Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0.40% 0.15% 0.11%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and Yew Bio-Pharm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.10%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Yew Bio-Pharm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Yew Bio-Pharm Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 29.63 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.96 Yew Bio-Pharm Group $27.88 million 0.20 $990,000.00 N/A N/A

Yew Bio-Pharm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yew Bio-Pharm Group beats Arcadia Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. Its products include GoodHemp, a commercial pipeline of non-GMO hemp seed varieties developed with modern crop innovation tools focused on genetic improvement of hemp; GoodWheat that redesigns wheat as a functional food adding value to the wheat supply chain by enabling a range of choices to meet consumer demands; nutritional oils; and HB4, a drought and herbicide tolerant soybean trait. The company has collaborations with Ardent Mills, LLC, Corteva AgriScience, and Arista Cereal Seeds Pty Ltd, and Bay State Milling Company. It operates in the United States, Canada, Africa, and India. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

About Yew Bio-Pharm Group

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM. It offers yew raw materials, including branches and leaves of yew trees. The Yew Tree segment is involved in growing and selling yew seedlings and mature trees. It cultivates and sells yew seedlings and trees to state-owned enterprises and private businesses for reforestation in the provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin; and sells potted yew trees to retail customers. The Handicrafts segment manufactures and sells furniture and handicrafts made of yew timber. The Others segment sells yew candles, pine needle extracts, complex taxus cuspidate extract, composite northeast yew extract, and yew essential oil soap. The company also sells wood ear mushroom. Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in El Monte, California.

