Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.81

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 2749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 increased their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

