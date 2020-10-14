Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.12

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.12 and last traded at $84.09, with a volume of 971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARNA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,300 shares of company stock worth $10,080,562 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

