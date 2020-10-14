Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

ARDC opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

