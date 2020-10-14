Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.70

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 609043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $75,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $356,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,287 shares of company stock worth $39,371,913 over the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 112.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

