Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 4.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AT&T by 56.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AT&T by 37.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 197,631 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 20.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The stock has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

