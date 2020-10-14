Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ARMP has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of ARMP opened at $3.16 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 20,583.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.80% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

