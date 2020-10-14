Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Arrow Global Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $222.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.55.

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

