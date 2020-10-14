Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Arrow Global Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $222.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.55.
Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile
