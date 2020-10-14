Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $110.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.