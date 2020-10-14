ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $247.00

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $247.00, but opened at $240.00. ASA International Group shares last traded at $248.10, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.87. The company has a market cap of $195.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.54.

About ASA International Group (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group plc provides microfinancing services in 12 countries across Africa and Asia. The company offers small loans to 1.8 million female micro-entrepreneurs and small business owners. As of December 31, 2017, it had 1,387 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Walton-On-Thames, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ASA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.