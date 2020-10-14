Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.00-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.26.

ABG stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.73. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

