ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €350.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €350.00 ($411.76) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €334.50 ($393.53).

