ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €408.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €408.00 ($480.00) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €328.79 ($386.81).

