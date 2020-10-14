ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €328.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €328.79 ($386.81).

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

ASML Company Profile

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.