ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Shares Gap Down to $5,378.00

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5,378.00, but opened at $5,000.00. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) shares last traded at $4,761.00, with a volume of 711,410 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,623.18 ($60.40).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,045.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,490.64. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.