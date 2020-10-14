Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) Shares Gap Down to $77.10

Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.10, but opened at $75.00. Assura Plc (AGR.L) shares last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 1,019,779 shares.

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 80.29 ($1.05).

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Assura Plc (AGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 319,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £252,573.27 ($329,988.59).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

