Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Dawson James restated a buy rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

ATHX opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -1.73. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,471. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Athersys by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Athersys by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

