Atlantic Securities Downgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Neutral

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.90 on Monday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

