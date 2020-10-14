ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.43

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 36992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

