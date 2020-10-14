Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 3.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Walmart by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.