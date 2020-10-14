Atwater Malick LLC Buys 1,917 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after buying an additional 2,549,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after buying an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

