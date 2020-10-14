Atwater Malick LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atwater Malick LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

IVV stock opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.36 and its 200 day moving average is $313.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

