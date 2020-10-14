Atwater Malick LLC Sells 863 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atwater Malick LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 1,341,494 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after buying an additional 1,308,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after buying an additional 1,190,327 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.