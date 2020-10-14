Auctus Growth (LON:AUCT) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Auctus Growth PLC (LON:AUCT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $26.50. Auctus Growth shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 72,277 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.78. The company has a market cap of $707,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -6.97.

Auctus Growth (LON:AUCT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (2.45) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Auctus Growth plc focuses on investing in unquoted companies or businesses that seek a public quotation. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

