Aurion Resources Ltd (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$38,227.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,227.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,638,100 shares in the company, valued at C$9,700,387.

CVE AU opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 million and a PE ratio of -15.29. Aurion Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 24.35, a quick ratio of 23.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.10 price target on shares of Aurion Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

