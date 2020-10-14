Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 712 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

