Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

