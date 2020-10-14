Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 336 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average is $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

