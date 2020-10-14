Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 612 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,028 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,784 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,199 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. BofA Securities upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra lowered First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock valued at $598,401,598. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

