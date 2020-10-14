Autus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 11.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,353 shares of company stock worth $1,105,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

