Autus Asset Management LLC Has $315,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after buying an additional 3,248,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $40,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

