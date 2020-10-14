Autus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Linde by 9.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 371,462 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Linde by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,676,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,018,000 after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.72.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.