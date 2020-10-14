Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.1% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 290,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

