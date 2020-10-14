Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 236.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.7% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 267,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.