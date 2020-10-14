Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,522.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,426.62. The firm has a market cap of $1,065.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

