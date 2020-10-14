Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $388.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

