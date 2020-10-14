Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Paypal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average is $162.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

