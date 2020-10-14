Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

CAR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 33,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.88 per share, with a total value of $1,153,272.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

