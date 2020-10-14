Avnet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 675 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 893% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on AVT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $4,080,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 20.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 472,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 55,984 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 644,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after buying an additional 342,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 85,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 62,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

