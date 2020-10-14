AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at MKM Partners

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:AXS opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 442,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $17,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,126.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 209,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.89 per share, for a total transaction of $9,606,061.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,886.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,503,200 shares of company stock worth $111,993,739. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

