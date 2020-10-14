B. Riley Boosts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $33.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $26.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -227.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $656,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,371.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

